Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.48.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $166.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

