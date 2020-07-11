Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,970,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 26,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,431,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,699,000 after buying an additional 3,612,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,728,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after buying an additional 599,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

