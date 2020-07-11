Ulta Beauty Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $195.99 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.