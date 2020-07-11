UK Mortgages Ltd (UKML) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.38 on July 31st

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UKML stock opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.68) on Friday. UK Mortgages has a one year low of GBX 39.80 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 80.89 ($1.00). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.51.

About UK Mortgages

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

