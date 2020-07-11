UK Mortgages Ltd (UKML) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.38 on July 31st

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
UKML stock opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.68) on Friday. UK Mortgages has a one year low of GBX 39.80 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 80.89 ($1.00). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.51.
