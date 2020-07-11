UGAS Price Hits $0.0363 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 131.4% higher against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. UGAS has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $1.11 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045576 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.26 or 0.04943854 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002749 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017965 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00053652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002267 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

