UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($36.92) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,900 ($35.69). UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,450 ($42.46) to GBX 2,900 ($35.69) in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,950 ($36.30) to GBX 2,900 ($35.69) in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 2,300 ($28.30) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,949.41 ($36.30).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,761.50 ($33.98) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,798.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion and a PE ratio of 21.14. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($25.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($44.71).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 295 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,806 ($34.53) per share, with a total value of £8,277.70 ($10,186.68). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 310 shares of company stock worth $868,556.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

