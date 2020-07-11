UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($46.76) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,200 ($39.38). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.07) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($52.30) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,655 ($44.98).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,878 ($35.42) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,123.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($43.16).

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($36.96), for a total transaction of £212,282.07 ($261,238.09).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

