UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Get ARKEMA/S alerts:

ARKAY opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.90. ARKEMA/S has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARKEMA/S will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARKEMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKEMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.