U and I Group (LON:UAI) PT Lowered to GBX 135 at Liberum Capital

U and I Group (LON:UAI) had its price target trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:UAI opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.77. U and I Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68.73 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 479.33 ($5.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 million and a P/E ratio of 19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX (44.50) (($0.55)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that U and I Group will post 2260.4865757 EPS for the current year.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

