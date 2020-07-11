Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,328,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,681,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, William Banyai sold 11,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $419,650.00.

On Monday, June 1st, William Banyai sold 20,113 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $804,721.13.

On Wednesday, May 20th, William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $872,520.00.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.23. Twist Bioscience Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 70,093 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 322,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $18,048,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

