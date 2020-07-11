TT Electronics (LON:TTG) PT Raised to GBX 180

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) price objective (up from GBX 175 ($2.15)) on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 229 ($2.82).

Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 165 ($2.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 135.75 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 268 ($3.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 197.32.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £19,887.30 ($24,473.66).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

