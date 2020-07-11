TT Electronics (LON:TTG) PT Raised to GBX 180

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) price objective (up from GBX 175 ($2.15)) on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 229 ($2.82).
Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 165 ($2.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 135.75 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 268 ($3.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 197.32.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.
