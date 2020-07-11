TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $137.07 million and $58.18 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Koinex and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.01969787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00186718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 541.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028293 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 137,086,428 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, HBUS, Binance, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, Kuna, IDEX, HitBTC, Zebpay, WazirX and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

