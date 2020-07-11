TrueFeedBack 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,580.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $321,692.07 and approximately $7,580.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.01969787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00186718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 541.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028293 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile