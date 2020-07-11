Tripio Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $3.60 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045574 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.04942610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017969 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00053630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032852 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

