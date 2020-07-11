Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 12.29 and a current ratio of 12.29. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

