Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 643.0% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 40,724 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 126,375 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $213.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,625.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

