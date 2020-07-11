Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,890,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 78,690,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. Equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

