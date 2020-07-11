Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gaming and Leisure Properties Call Options (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,544 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,081% compared to the typical volume of 639 call options.

Shares of GLPI opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.