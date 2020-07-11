Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fortinet Call Options (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,284 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,142 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $149.60 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

