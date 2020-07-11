Traders Purchase High Volume of Tempur Sealy International Call Options (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 11,764 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 860% compared to the average daily volume of 1,225 call options.

TPX stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.11. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,796,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,950,000 after acquiring an additional 185,060 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after acquiring an additional 359,240 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,798,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after acquiring an additional 130,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,013,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

