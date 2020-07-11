Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,270 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,206% compared to the typical volume of 36 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,373 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.21% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.76. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,308.31% and a negative return on equity of 329.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

