Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,149% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 call options.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,200,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,848,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $202.56 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $209.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

