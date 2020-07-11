Traders Buy Large Volume of Builders FirstSource Call Options (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,344 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,025% compared to the typical daily volume of 331 call options.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $48,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.