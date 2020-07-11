Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after acquiring an additional 148,387 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.68.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $137.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

