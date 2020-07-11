Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Tracsis (LON:TRCS)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of TRCS opened at GBX 595 ($7.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 636.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 662.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Tracsis has a 52 week low of GBX 420 ($5.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 840 ($10.34).

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

