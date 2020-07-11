Traceability Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 49.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.04 million and $15.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00082302 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00345134 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049847 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000104 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

