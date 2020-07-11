Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.23) on Thursday. Town Centre Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 90.50 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.94 ($2.90). The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 million and a PE ratio of -13.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.38.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

