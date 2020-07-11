TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & Adesto Technologies (OTCMKTS:IOTS) Critical Analysis

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adesto Technologies and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies $118.17 million 3.32 -$26.86 million N/A N/A TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $11.50 billion 3.83 $2.23 billion $3.39 20.66

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Adesto Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Adesto Technologies has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adesto Technologies and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies 0 7 1 0 2.13 TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adesto Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.96, suggesting a potential downside of 4.61%. Given Adesto Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Adesto Technologies is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Adesto Technologies and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies -22.73% -23.38% -8.97% TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR beats Adesto Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

