Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Down 3.8%

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76, approximately 235,232 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 601,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWM shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.30.

The company has a market cap of $276.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$252.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

