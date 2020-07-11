THETA Market Capitalization Tops $215.63 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $215.63 million and approximately $17.12 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045536 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.71 or 0.04946116 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002756 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00053629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032848 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002271 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Huobi, Coinbit, IDEX, Bithumb, OKEx, WazirX, Fatbtc, Binance, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

