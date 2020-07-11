TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.36. TFS Financial has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $140,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.