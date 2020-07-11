Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $55.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $4,787,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.