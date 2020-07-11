Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) Receives C$14.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.10.

A number of research firms have commented on TGZ. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teranga Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Teranga Gold in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

TSE:TGZ opened at C$13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.64. Teranga Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.86 and a 1-year high of C$13.81.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$180.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teranga Gold will post 0.8879366 earnings per share for the current year.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

