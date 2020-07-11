Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz Sells 5,017 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,128,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $294,981.93.

On Friday, June 19th, Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $555,600.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02.

Shares of TDOC opened at $228.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.40. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $230.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after buying an additional 196,237 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.32.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

