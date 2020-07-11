Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 5,017 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,128,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,645 shares of company stock valued at $62,877,445 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $228.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.42 and a 200-day moving average of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $230.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.32.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.