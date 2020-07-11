Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.
NYSE THW opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $14.86.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile
See Also: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.