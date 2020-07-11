Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

NYSE THW opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

