Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.