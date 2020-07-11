Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
