Tatro Capital LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,625.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.