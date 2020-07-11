TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Daniel P. Emerson Sells 5,318 Shares of Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $797,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel P. Emerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $153.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,430,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,911,000 after acquiring an additional 95,610 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

