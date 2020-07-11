Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Raised to GBX 285

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price increased by UBS Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 330 ($4.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synthomer to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 274 ($3.37) to GBX 317 ($3.90) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 339.33 ($4.18).

SYNT opened at GBX 289.20 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.79. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 182.30 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 384.40 ($4.73).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

