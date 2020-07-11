Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1,003.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,745 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 46,721.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,134,865 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after buying an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,863,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $204.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,755 shares of company stock worth $25,402,922. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

