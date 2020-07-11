Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $9.54 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,863 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average of $173.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,625.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

