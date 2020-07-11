SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Financial Contrast

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SurModics and Repro Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurModics $100.08 million 5.69 $7.59 million $0.72 58.14 Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 16.71 $560,000.00 $0.01 891.00

SurModics has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems. SurModics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SurModics and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurModics 6.59% 6.99% 5.51% Repro Med Systems 4.48% 10.02% 7.86%

Risk and Volatility

SurModics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of SurModics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of SurModics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SurModics and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurModics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Repro Med Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

SurModics currently has a consensus price target of $68.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.04%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.68%. Given SurModics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SurModics is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Summary

SurModics beats Repro Med Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

