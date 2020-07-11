SunTrust Banks Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $126.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.58.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE:TREX opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trex has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Trex by 36.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Trex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.