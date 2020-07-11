SunTrust Banks Boosts Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $295.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $265.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APD. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.12. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $276.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 13,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.