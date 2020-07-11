Stock Traders Buy High Volume of WD-40 Call Options (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,364% compared to the average volume of 102 call options.

WDFC opened at $194.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.01. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in WD-40 by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

