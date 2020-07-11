Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 34,210 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,157 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 49,936 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,729,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

