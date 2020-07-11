State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928,453 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.21% of Expedia Group worth $333,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $81.56 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

