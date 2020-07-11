State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.44% of ABIOMED worth $289,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,704,000 after acquiring an additional 143,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ABIOMED by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,894 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500,246 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,637,000 after purchasing an additional 209,455 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.40.

Shares of ABMD opened at $264.51 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $285.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.