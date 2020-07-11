State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State Street Corp grew its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.81% of Okta worth $275,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2,813.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,392,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $218.73 on Friday. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $224.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -122.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. Okta’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at $17,962,535.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $7,535,449.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 536,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,666,752. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

